(WSVN) - The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened in Portugal.

The bridge opened on Thursday and takes about 10 minutes to walk across.

It is hovering more than 570 feet above a river and is around 1,700 feet long from one end to the other.

Those who are brave enough to cross the bridge can enjoy stunning views of a nearby waterfall.

