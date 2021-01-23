The winning ticket in the $1 billion Mega Millions lottery was bought in Michigan

(CNN) — Don’t forget to check your Mega Millions lottery ticket, especially if you bought it in the state of Michigan.
One ticket that matched the six numbers for the $1 billion prize was sold in the state, according to a Mega Millions news release on Saturday.
The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 and a Mega Ball number of 24, the lottery said. The identity of the ticket owner was not disclosed.
The odds of scoring the jackpot are one in 1 in 302,575,350.
The payout for Friday night’s drawing was the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in US lottery history, according to lottery spokesperson Carole Bober Gentry.
The lump-sum cash option for the jackpot was an estimated $739.6 million.
The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday.
