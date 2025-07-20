The Hamptons introduced an expensive new martini that comes with a diamond necklace wrapped around it.

The “Rocks on Rocks” martini is now on the menu at The Hamptons at Dopo La Spiaggia in New York.

The cocktail comes with a five-carat diamond tennis necklace hanging from the olives, set in 14-carat white gold.

The Hamptons partnered with Jimmy the Rock Diamonds to deliver the lavish drink.

Customers lining up to try the liquid luxury will also get to select a charity of their choice to donate $1,000 from the drink’s price.

