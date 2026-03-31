NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks surged to their best day since last spring, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,125 points on Tuesday as doubt swung back to hope on Wall Street about a possible end to the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 leaped 2.9% for its largest gain since May. Just a day before, worries about the war had sent the main measure of Wall Street’s health more than 9% below its all-time high set early this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.5%, while the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.8%.

The rebound came as financial markets seized on a couple tenuous signals for hope about a possible end to the war. It’s the latest manic swing following weeks of frenetic back and forth amid uncertainty about the war. The moves also came as Wall Street marked the end of the year’s first quarter, a milestone that can cause a flurry of trading as fund managers close their books.

Analysts said optimism entered markets overnight following a report from The Wall Street Journal saying President Donald Trump told aides he’s willing to end the U.S. military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. The strait is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, and a fifth of the world’s oil sails through it on a typical day.

Oil prices then took a sudden and sharp turn lower in midday trading following a news report from the Middle East quoting Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian as saying it has “the necessary will to end the war” as long as certain requirements are met, including “guarantees to prevent a recurrence of aggression.”

The worry on Wall Street has been that the war may last a long time and keep oil and natural gas from the Persian Gulf out of global markets, which could create a brutal blast of inflation.

Following Tuesday’s possible signals of hope, the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, eased 3.2% to settle at $103.97. Benchmark U.S. crude erased a gain from the morning and fell 1.5% to settle at $101.38.

Oil prices could quickly revert to spiking, to be sure, and stocks could get back to falling if tankers carrying crude can’t get through the strait easily. Iran attacked a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker in the Persian Gulf in the latest fighting in the region.

And oil prices have already shot high enough that inflation in Europe accelerated to 2.5% in March, up from February’s 1.9%.

In the United States, the average price for a gallon of gasoline topped $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022. That’s squeezing budgets for U.S. households and preventing spending on other things. Worries about that and pressured profit margins for companies meant the S&P 500 closed Tuesday with its worst loss for a quarter since the summer of 2022.

The 4.6% loss would have been even worse if not for Tuesday’s easing for oil prices, which helped stocks of companies that have big fuel bills. United Airlines soared 8.1%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holding steamed 5.9% higher to trim their losses for the year so far.

Tech stocks were the strongest forces lifting the market in a widespread rally where four out of every five stocks within the S&P 500 rose. Marvell Technology shot up 12.8% after Nvidia invested $2 billion in the company and announced a partnership with it. Nvidia rose 5.6% and was the single strongest force lifting the S&P 500.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals soared 44% after Eli Lilly said it was buying the company working on treatments for excessive daytime sleepiness and other neurological conditions. Lilly, which is paying up to $7.8 billion if certain conditions are met, rose 3.7%

They helped offset a 6.1% drop for McCormick. The spice company is buying most of Unilever’s food business, including such brands as Hellmann’s, for cash and stock valuing it at $44.8 billion.

All told, the S&P 500 jumped 184.80 points to 6,528.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,125.37 to 46,341.51, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 795.99 to 21,590.63.

They benefited from easing pressure from the bond market, where Treasury yields sank again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.31% from 4.35% late Monday and from 4.44% at the end of last week. That’s a significant move for the bond market.

Lower yields should pull downward on rates for mortgages and other loans for U.S. households and businesses, which have been screaming higher since the war began. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at just 3.97% in late February, before worries about high oil prices pushed traders to erase bets for cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve this year.

Yields remained lower following a couple reports Tuesday on the U.S. economy that came in better than economists expected. One said confidence among U.S. consumers unexpectedly improved. The other said U.S. employers were advertising more job openings at the end of February than expected, though fewer than the month before.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose in Europe following a tougher finish in Asia. South Korea’s Kospi fell 4.3%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.6% for two of the bigger moves.

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