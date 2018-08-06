The company that makes Nutella is looking to hire taste testers

(WSVN) - If your dream job is to get paid to eat chocolate, then you may be in luck.

According to European newspaper The Local, Ferrero — the company behind the popular spread Nutella and Ferrero Rocher chocolates — is looking to hire 60 part-time “sensory judges” to try food items at its main offices in Alba, Italy.

The job posting, which is in Italian, said Ferrero’s research company Soremartec Italia Srl is looking for people interested in learning “how to taste cocoa, hazelnut and other semi-finished sweet products.”

The candidates will undergo three months of paid training to develop their senses of taste and smells, and they will also learn the proper terminology to describe each taste.

After that, 40 of the judges will be selected and placed into two tasting panels.

According to the Local, the requirements are that candidates have no allergies and are familiar with using a computer. No previous experience is needed.

To see the job posting, click here.

