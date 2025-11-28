(WSVN) - The demand for Christmas trees is as high as ever this time of year, but prices might be different depending on whether you’re looking for real or artificial trees.

From candy land confections to ’90s nostalgia, Christmas tree decor is taking over TikTok. Searches for “Christmas tree decor” are up 1,000% in just a few weeks.

With supply steady, 84% of Christmas tree growers said they don’t plan on raising wholesale prices. In fact, some may even lower them.

“When you have the large supply that we have right now, you need to get the trees harvested and sold. We can’t leave them in the ground forever,” a tree growing expert said.

Eighty-seven percent of artificial Christmas trees, ornaments, and decorations came from China last year. The American Christmas Tree Association expects artificial tree prices to be 10% to 20% higher. A $299 tree in 2024 could go as high as $359 this year, in 2025.

Tree farmers like the Joneses in Shelton, Connecticut are optimistic their real trees can meet Americans’ needs.

“Anyone who wants to get a beautiful, real, freshly grown Christmas tree, they’ll be able to find it — not just where we are in the Northeast, but all across the country,” Jamie Jones of Jones Family Farms said.

The average Christmas trees are going to be about the same as last year: about $80 to $100. Artificial trees, however, might cost about 10% to 20% higher because of tariffs.

