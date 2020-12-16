The Christmas Star will be visible on Dec. 21

(WSVN) - Stargazers are encouraged to save the date for Dec. 21 — when you’ll be able to see ‘The Christmas Star.’

The Christmas Star appears when Jupiter and Saturn align, forming what’s called ‘The Great Conjunction.’

These conjunctions happen about every 20 years, but this is the first time the planets will be this close since 1623.

Experts said those who want to catch it should look above the southwestern or western horizon after sunset.

