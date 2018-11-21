Thanksgiving week expected to be busiest travel period since 2005, according to experts

(WSVN) - It’s one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, and millions of Americans are getting ready to hit the roads, rails and skies to visit their loved ones.

This Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in more than a decade.

A record 54.3 million Americans will journey at least 50 miles this week, which officials say is an increase of nearly five percent, over last year. Most will travel by car.

Analysts say low gas prices are to thank, along with a better economy.

Airports will also be more crowded than usual. “We’re ready for the holiday travel,” said an official with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

With the holiday travel period underway, airports are already seeing a major uptick in traffic and the volume is only expected to go up.

“When I got here, like I saw this line, I was really worried I’d miss my flight,” said one traveler, Mofeed Zaitoun.

Aside from long line and possible delays, the tens of millions of travelers that will be taking to the skies this Thanksgiving will also experience some new rights.

“Understand how busy it’s going to be and how crowded it’s going to be,” said Bill Begley, a Houston Airport official. “Give yourself a little extra time.”

Lawmakers recently passed the FAA Reauthorization Act, including a ban on e-cigarettes on flights and prohibiting carriers from bumping passengers, once they’ve cleared the gate.

“If your bags are damaged or delayed, you are owed money by the airlines,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Up to $3,500.”

If you think opting for the roads will save you time, think again. According to officials, in some of the more congested cities, drivers could see trip times quadruple.

Experts suggest driving on the lightest travel days instead – Thanksgiving day, Friday and Saturday. Expect to sit in traffic on Sunday.

