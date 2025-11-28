CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Plumbers are preparing for a busy day after Thanksgiving that usually brings a surge in calls over clogged drains in what’s become known to professionals as “Brown Friday.”

Hosting large Thanksgiving gatherings can take a toll on home plumbing systems if people aren’t careful with how they prepare and clean up, says Danny Goines, with Jolly Plumbing, Heating and Air.

The biggest culprits are turkey grease, potato peels, stuffing and gravy, along with fibrous veggies going down the kitchen sink. Even if you have a garbage disposal, plumbing experts say all those things should be thrown in the trash rather than down the drain.

“Be mindful about what you put down your drain,” Goines said. “Specifically the garbage disposal—So a lot of people think that it’s kind of the, incinerator for everything that they don’t want, but be mindful.”

Another problem-causer is wipes branded “flushable” that don’t break down like toilet paper and can wreak havoc on sewage and septic systems. Paper towels also should not be put down the drain, Goines said.

“You’re really putting a lot of stress on the system,” Goines said. “Same thing with your dishwasher. You’re running more and more loads during the holidays and it can cause problems.”

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this season, plumbers recommend using drain strainers, exercising caution, and reminding guests to be mindful of what they put down the drains. Experts say if you’re careful about what goes down the drains today, that can help avoid a call to a plumber tomorrow.

If a clog does occur, plumbers suggest trying to fix it with a plunger. However, if that doesn’t work, they recommend stopping the use of the drain and calling a professional to prevent further issues.

