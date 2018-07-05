Thai soccer team rescue: Former Navy diver dies while exiting flooded caves

(CNN) — A former Thai Navy diver who joined the operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand has died, according to a Thai Navy source.

The former SEAL died at 2:00 a.m. Friday due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center, located two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave, where the young soccer and team and their coach have been trapped for almost two weeks.

A huge operation is underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, where dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts are attempting to find a way to get the boys out.

The members of the Wild Boar soccer team were reported missing on June 23 when they didn’t return from an outing after soccer practice.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.