Thai soldiers walk out of the entrance to the Tham Luang Nang Non cave on Friday.

(CNN) — Rescue teams found all 12 boys and their coach alive in a cave in Thailand on Monday, according to a high ranking person involved in the search and rescue operation.

The group — including boys between the ages of 11 and 16 years old — had been missing for nine days.

