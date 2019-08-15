Text about getting high mistakenly sent to cop

(WSVN) - A text message about getting high was unknowingly sent to a Missouri officer. The response was hilarious.

It all started with a simple text asking to go to a baseball game. The problem was that they got the wrong number.

“Hey would you like to go to the game tonight,” the initial text read.

On the other side of the conversation was a Winfield police officer.

“I would love to go to the game tonight!” the officer responded. “Sadly I think you have the wrong number. :(”

Rather than believing the officer and ending the conversation, they persisted.

“No I don’t we went to the game together,” the person said.

This is where things escalate.

The curious officer asked what game they went to.

“With Shari & Diana we got high together girl,” the person responds. “Get dressed & I will pick you up in the truck remember.”

The officer then blows his cover with a selfie holding up his badge.

“Are you still gonna come pick me up for the game though?” the officer wrote. “I was really looking forward to going to the game.”

“Wrong number,” the person replies.

“I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about,” the officer said.

The Winfield Police Department posted the screenshots on their Facebook and, so far, it’s been shared more than 11,000 times.

“Unfortunately we don’t think they are gonna come pick us up,” the department wrote.

