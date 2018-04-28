Texas woman catches her mailman dancing on front door camera

PORT NECHES, Texas (WSVN) – A woman in Texas caught her mailman busting some moves while delivering the mail, and the video will definitely bring a smile to your face!

Barbara Hickey captured the video on her doorbell security system, showing the post office employee doing a little jig — complete with high kicks.

He eventually put her mail in the mailbox before waving goodbye.

Hickey shared the video on Facebook with the caption, “And people wonder why we love our mailman :)”

Hickey said when she saw the video, it made her day.

