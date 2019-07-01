Texas woman banned from Walmart after requesting discount on cake she ate in store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (WSVN) — A Texas woman has been banned from her local Walmart after she ate half a cake in store and refused to pay for the part that was missing.

According to the Wichita Falls Times Record News, police said they received a report that the woman, who has not been identified, entered the store and ate half of a cake while walking around the store.

According to WWOR, when the woman went to the register to pay, she claimed that half of the cake was missing and refused to pay for the missing half. Police said she only wanted to pay half price.

A manager called police and the woman ultimately paid full price for the cake.

Police said the woman was ultimately banned from the store. No arrests were made.

In January, a Walmart in Wichita Falls also banned a woman who rode around the parking lot of the store while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

