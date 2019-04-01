Texas teen lands spot at 15 colleges, including 8 Ivy League schools

(WSVN) - A Texas teen landed himself a spot at more than half a dozen prestigious universities.

Jeramy Botwe, 17, who lives near Houston, has kept his head in the books and it shows.

He applied to 15 different colleges, including eight Ivy Leagues, and got into all of them.

He described the whole experience as like a dream to him.

“Well, it’s a surreal feeling, like to be accepted to all those colleges,” Botwe said. “It’s a pleasure, it’s an honor to be accepted to one Ivy League, but to be accepted to all these different schools — it’s humbling.”

Botwe’s love of studying has earned him a 4.51 GPA.

With all the school choices, he’s going to spend a lot of time going over his fate for the fall.

Wherever he decides to go, he said that he aspires to follow the pre-med track to become a doctor.

