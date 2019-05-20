Texas teen beats stage 4 cancer in time to graduate from high school

DALLAS (WSVN) — After a year and a half of fighting, a teen battling stage 4 cancer is now free of the disease.

Joshua Suarez was diagnosed with stage 4 testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs when he was just 15 years old, according to Fox 4.

“I was like that’s a death sentence,” he said. “I really thought, ‘This is it. This is the end for me.'”

Suarez was rushed into surgery and placed on chemotherapy. The teen went through roughly 11 rounds of chemo a week.

Suarez was pulled out of class during his treatment, but he continued to keep up with school work and even taught himself AP Biology.

After a year-and-a-half of chemotherapy and surgeries, Suarez finally overcame the disease and is now cancer-free.

Suarez credits support from his family and a message from his brother for giving him strength.

“‘God gives his hardest obstacles to his strongest soldiers.’ And as soon as I got that text, I just knew God was with me,” he said. “Whatever God has planned for me I accept. If it’s to fight, I’m fighting until the end. But if it’s not, I’m ready to go.”

Now, Suarez said he is ready to graduate from high school on May 25.

“To say that I’ve beaten cancer is to say what can I not beat?” he said. “Going across that stage is more proof I’ve made it.”

Suarez told Fox 4 he plans to double major in art and pre-med at Albion College. His ultimate goal is to become an oncologist so he can help other cancer patients.

