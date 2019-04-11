Texas students to begin learning cursive starting this fall

AUSTIN, Texas (WSVN) — Students in Texas will soon be learning how to write in cursive.

Changes to the Texas State Board of Education will soon require students to begin learning cursive handwriting by second grade.

By third grade, students should be able to “write complete words, thoughts, and answers legibly in cursive leaving appropriate spaces between words.”

The changes were made in 2017, but go into effect in the 2019-2020 school year.

Texas is not the first state to require that students learn how to write in cursive. Similar changes have been made in Ohio and Arizona.

To read the full changes in Texas, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.