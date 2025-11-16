(CNN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper was “sent home” after having a run-in with South Carolina player Nyck Harbor during Saturday’s game against No. 3 Texas A&M.

In the second quarter, the junior wide receiver scored an 80-yard touchdown and his momentum took him up a tunnel at Kyle Field while hobbling with a slight limp.

Harbor’s score gave South Carolina a 27-3 lead over the heavily favored Aggies.

As Harbor and his teammates came back down the tunnel, walking 4-wide, a Texas DPS trooper was walking up the tunnel and the trooper bumped in Harbor and Gamecocks RB Oscar Adaway III, with the trooper appearing to give the players a shove.

The trooper then turned and pointed at Harbor and appeared to yell at him.

Texas A&M campus police later announced “We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment.”

The 20-year-old was then ushered away by Adaway, and they headed back to the field.

The DPS also issued a statement saying the trooper was “sent home.”

“Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time,” DPS said.

CNN has reached out to Texas A&M athletics for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The Gamecocks, who led 30-3 at halftime, fell to the Aggies 31-30 behind the biggest comeback in Texas A&M history.

Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed threw for a career-high 439 yards and three touchdowns to improve the team’s record to a perfect 10-0 on the season.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said he wasn’t aware of the incident with Harbor and the Trooper but added “it was good to know” when told the officer got sent home.

“Got a ton of respect for the people here in College Station,” Beamer told reporters. “They’re just a first-class operation, everybody. From a game operation standpoint, they really do a great job. They’re first-class people, so appreciate them handling that the right way, sending (the trooper) home.”

The incident drew the ire of many on social media including NBA superstar LeBron James, who called for the trooper to be suspended.

Harbor left the game in the fourth quarter with a separate injury after making an 18-yard catch and was later seen walking back to the locker room with trainers after some time in the medical tent.

Beamer added that Harbor was being taken to the hospital.

“As I walked in here, the plan was to take him to the hospital,” Beamer said. “Just saw him in the training room with his dad. He landed on the sideline, and the guy came down on his chest. So I think they just want to, from a precautionary standpoint, make sure everything’s OK. So keep him in your prayers.”

The Gamecocks fall to 3-7 on the season and host Coastal Carolina next week before closing out the season against in-state rivals Clemson on November 29 in Columbia, South Carolina.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.