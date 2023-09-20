TEXAS (WSVN) -– In a hair-raising situation that quickly transformed into a hair emergency, three sisters embarked on an impromptu beauty escapade that left TikTok viewers astounded.

What began as a mischievous moment unfolded into a nearly six-minute TikTok video, described by viewers as “literally a coming-of-age movie.”

The chaos ensued when 15-year-old Valentina Zamarripa, mid-video blog, was interrupted by her sister Camelia, who asked her older sister for a pair of scissors.

“For what?” asked Valentina in the video. “Something. Just something,” responded Camelia.

“Be careful,” shouted the oldest sister as her young sister ran off.

Shortly after Camilia ran off with the scissors, she let out a scream and ran back to Valentina.

“Khaleesi cut my hair,” exclaimed Camilia. “I told you. I told you right here.”

The sisters frantically tried to hide the mishap from their mother, especially with picture day looming.

A heartwarming twist emerged when the youngest, a smiling 3-year-old, appeared on camera, surrendering a lock of hair as a peace offering. Valentina, undeterred by the ordeal, turned to her smartphone for guidance on how to cut bangs and embarked on a mission to fix the damage.

“What have you done to my life?” Valentina humorously exclaimed after the process.

The new hairdo turned out to be a stunning success, earning the approval of even their father.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.