SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTVT) — Several months after announcing it would investigate the transportation of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has officially filed a completed criminal case to the county’s District Attorney’s Office.

In September of last year, 49 migrants were flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility. The move sent local officials on the island scrambling to find shelter, food and other services to accommodate the abrupt and unannounced arrival.

It also reignited a national debate over U.S. border policy, with Massachusetts officials, the Biden administration and Democrats accusing Florida of using asylum-seekers as props in a political stunt.

DeSantis, meanwhile, said he would continue sending migrants released from federal border custody to Democratic-led jurisdictions that have adopted so-called “sanctuary” policies, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

A week later, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it had launched a probe into the operation.

CBS News confirms that the Bexar County Sheriff has now said he’s done with the investigation and is turning the case over to prosecutors. He’s recommending charges of unlawful restraint. It’s now up the Bexar County District Attorney to decide whether those charges are warranted and if they want to prosecute.

This news comes as two planes carrying migrants landed in Sacramento in the span of just a few days. Documentation indicated both flights were linked to the state of Florida.

