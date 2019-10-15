Texas school uses student-raised chickens to take on invasion of crickets

BOERNE, Texas (WSVN) — An elementary school used nature to fight an insect infestation on their campus.

According to KSAT, Van Raub Elementary School in Boerne, Texas used a flock of hens to fight off an invasion of crickets plaguing the school.

The chickens live in a coop on campus and are taken care of by students called “chicken tenders.”

Principal Jamie Robinson told KSAT that the chickens benefit from the exercise and that the school benefits from not having to use pesticides,

The crickets are also a good source of protein for the birds.

