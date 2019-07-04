Texas police investigate viral video of woman licking ice cream and returning it to store freezer

(WSVN) - Police in Texas say they’re investigating a viral video that depicts a woman licking ice cream and returning it to a store shelf.

The video, posted June 28, showed the woman grabbing a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and licking it.

She then puts the cover back on and returns it to the freezer.

Lufkin Police Department shared on Facebook a still image from surveillance video showing the woman exiting a Walmart store with a man.

An investigation has since been launched which led detectives to a few Walmart locations before they were able to pinpoint the correct one.

“Within an hour of corporate plea, a Lufkin division manager called, saying he believed it was Lufkin Walmart,” the department’s post read. “He based this on the store’s unique merchandising which matched the video.”

Blue Bell contacted the police on Wednesday also suggesting the crime took place at that very same Walmart.

Surveillance video from the store indicated they filmed the video sometime around 11 p.m. last month.

Police believe they have the woman identified.

Blue Bell has since pulled all half-gallons of “Tin Roof” products from the Lufkin Walmart.

“Our biggest concern is consumer safety – in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves,” said Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.