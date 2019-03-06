Texas officer killed by man who thought he was a home invader

MIDLAND, Texas (AP/WSVN) — A West Texas police officer responding to a home security alarm was shot and killed early Tuesday by the owner of the home who believed he was being burglarized.

City officials in Midland say that Officer Nathan Heidelberg died after being struck by gunfire just above his protective vest.

A police statement says Heidelberg, a probationary officer and two other officers were outside the home and loudly announced their presence from the open front door. But the homeowner, who wasn’t identified, believed his home was being burglarized and fired shots at the flashlight Heidelberg held. Heidelberg died later at a hospital.

According to KOSA, the homeowner, David Charles Wilson, was charged with manslaughter.

Wilson’s attorney, Brian Carney, issued a statement to KOSA, which reads:

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Officer Heidelberg’s family and the Midland Police Department for the events that lead to his death. We are cooperating with investigators to attempt to learn all the material facts as soon as possible. David Wilson believed that his family was experiencing a home invasion and only fired his weapon to protect his family.”

Police say Heidelberg was a field training officer who had been employed by the department for five years.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram, citing the Officer Down Memorial Page, reports that Heidelberg is the first Midland officer to die in the line of duty since 1961.

