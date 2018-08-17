Texas mother dies while protecting children from speeding car on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) – A 33-year-old mother died Tuesday while shielding children from a car on the first day of school.

According to the El Paso Times, Kharisma Ashlee James was killed after being struck by a car in an El Paso school’s parking lot on Monday. Police said the driver, 58-year-old Roger Hawking, thought he was backing out of a space but hit the accelerator instead.

James attempted to get in front of the car to protect three children, two of whom are her kids. The children — 6, 7 and 10 years old — were taken to the hospital, the El Paso Times reported. James’ two children have since been released, but the third child, 10-year-old Athindra Kumar, remains in critical condition, according to KFOX.

Police said the children are expected to survive. El Paso Independent School District Police Chief Victor Araiza said, “It sounds like the driver was disoriented and confused. We don’t know if the driver was having a medical issue. We just don’t know yet.”

James was an Iraq War veteran and a nurse.

Community members created a GoFundMe account for James’ children. Over $47,000 has been raised since Monday.

