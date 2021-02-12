Texas mom tackles man accused of looking into daughter’s bedroom

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas mom made sure a man accused of looking into her daughter’s bedroom was not going to get away from police.

According to KPRC, Phyllis Pena said she came home from the store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find a man in her yard looking into the window of her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

The girl was not in the room at the time.

The man initially took off and Pena called police.

Officers found the suspect nearby, but he again tried to get away. The suspect then started running towards Pena, who was outside at the time.

Pena, determined not to let him get away, tackled the man and brought him to the ground. The tackle was captured on camera.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them,” Pena told KPRC.

Pena and her daughter both held the man down until officers caught up.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

