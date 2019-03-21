Texas man tests Petco’s ‘All leashed animals welcome’ policy with giant steer

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas man proved that Petco’s “all leashed animals are welcome” policy has no exceptions after be brought a massive steer into the store.

Oliver Browning and Shelly Lumpkin brought their steer, Oliver, into a Houston-area Petco recently to really see if “all leashed pets are welcome” at the store.

But to their surprise, Oliver was welcomed with open arms by store employees, massive horns and all. One employee even goes up to Oliver, and starts petting him on his head.

“The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location…our favorite Petco BY FAR!!” Browning wrote on Facebook.

