(WSVN) - KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN)— A man from Texas was arrested Thursday for stealing a rental boat from a marina and driving it to Cuba.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office said 63-year-old Floyd Dean Devasier rented the boat for two days, but never brought it back.

He was caught by Cuba’s border guard with the help of the boat’s GPS tracker.

Extradited yesterday to Miami—he now faces federal charges for hiring or leasing with the intent to defraud.

