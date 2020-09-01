Texas man accused of sexually assaulting, killing 9-month-old daughter

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas man has been accused of sexually assaulting and killing his 9-month-old daughter.

According to Fox 26, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 23-year-old Luis Luna.

Deputies said they responded to a report of an unresponsive 9-month-old infant at a Houston apartment complex, last week.

The infant was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators later performed an autopsy and determined the baby girl had been sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation during the assault.

Detectives interviewed Luna, who is the girl’s father, and determined he was behind her death.

Luna now faces a charge of capital murder.

