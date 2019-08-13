Texas law enforcement department ask for no criminal activity during heat wave

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas law enforcement department is asking for anyone who is planing to commit a crime to reconsider because of the heat wave plaguing the South.

“Due to the ongoing extreme heat the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is requesting that all criminal activity for the week be suspended until further notice,” the constable’s office wrote on Facebook, Monday. “We’re asking all those would-be criminals and repeat criminals planning nefarious activities, & those committing crimes out of sheer boredom, to please re-evaluate your life choices and stay indoors.”

The constable’s office gave some alternative activities to do such as reading a book, building a blanket fort, watching the new “Lion King” film or organizing the pantry.

Much of the South is under heat advisories including portions of Texas, Georgia and Mississippi. The National Weather Service said the afternoon heat index in Clarksdale, Mississippi climbed up to 120 degrees, Monday.

