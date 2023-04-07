RICHMOND, Texas (WSVN) — A glitch in the popular “Find My iPhone” app has been sending people to the wrong location in Texas. According to homeowner Scott Schuster, people have been showing up at his door at all hours of the night, convinced that their lost devices are inside his house.

“It’s frustrating for everyone involved,” said Schuster. “I have to wake up and go open the door and explain to them that I don’t have their device, and people don’t tend to believe you.”

The glitch, which Schuster said has been ongoing despite his attempts to report it to Apple, is causing significant stress for the homeowner and his family. He is worried that one of the people who show up at his door could become violent, putting him and his young children in danger.

“I have to worry about irrational people who might be angry or drunk or have had a rough night,” he said. “That’s my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon.”

Schuster, who happens to be a software engineer, has his own theories about why the app is pinging his address, but he can’t be sure.

He said he called Apple support, messaged them, and filed a report, but nothing has been resolved. Now, he’s hoping that public attention to the issue will spur the tech giant into action.

“I would just like it fixed,” he said. “I think my kids will sleep more peacefully at night.”

The local sheriff’s office is also looking into whether there is anything they can do about the issue.

