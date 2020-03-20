Texas family creates ‘Disney trip’ amid park closures

With the closure of the Disney parks in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Texas family decided that they were going to create their own Disney magic.

Cady Hearn shared a video on Facebook showing her family acting out a trip to Walt Disney World.

“What cancelled trip? The parks may be closed, but the Coronavirus can’t steal our Disney joy!” Hearn wrote.

The video shows the group on a “plane” to Florida and visiting The Happiest Place on Earth.

The group made sure to make the experience as authentic as possible, including a 300 minute wait time for a ride, a visit from Mickey Mouse, a parade featuring the Disney Princesses, and a fireworks show.

Disney announced their parks would be closing last week through the end of the month amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

