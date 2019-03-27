Texas elementary school teacher turns students’ artwork into dress

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas elementary school art teacher has gone viral for her creative art project.

According to CNN, Rebecca Bonner, an art teacher at McAuliffe Elementary School in Highland Village, Texas, let her 580 students draw all over a plain white dress she bought from Amazon.

my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!! She made a dress and had every one of her students draw one thing on the dress for her to wear. This was her at her student’s art show tonight. IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/6Q7L2mq5jQ — Charlece Lake (@charlece_lake) March 23, 2019

Bonner said she got the idea from a Facebook group for elementary school art teachers.

“My kids loved taking part in designing my dress,” Bonner said. “We talked about how we had to be respectful of each other’s artwork and chose images that I would like on my dress. I loved watching my kids design it.”

Bonner said the purpose of the dress was to build excitement about art.

“This year as the District Art Show approached, I decided I would wear it again. My kids loved that I wore it again,” Bonner said. “A lot of the new students and my kindergartners want me to make a new one for our end of the year school art show!”

Photos of Bonner’s dress went viral after her daughter tweeted them out.

“Not really sure how it went so viral,” Bonner said. “But I sure am glad that it put some positivity out into our world about public school, the fine arts, and teachers.”

Bonner also said she is happy to see that she is inspiring college age students who want to be teachers.

