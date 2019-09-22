Texas couple return massive fish to sea after it was swept inland by storm

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas couple made a catch in an odd place.

They were driving down a road near Houston when they spotted a big fish swimming on the side of the road.

The couple hooked the fish in a ponded area near the road, as Tropical Storm Imelda had brought flooding to many parts of Texas.

They pulled their pickup truck over, got out their fishing gear, strung up a shrimp as bait, and to their surprise, they caught a big fish that they decided to name Fred.

But there was a happy ending for the stranded fish.

The Texas pair brought Fred back to the ocean and after a kiss on the cheek, released him.

