Texas church uses donations to pay off $2.7M in medical debt

DALLAS (WSVN) — Over 2,000 families are now free of medical debt thanks to the help of a Dallas church.

According to Fox 4, Lake Pointe Church members were able to wipe out $2.7 million worth of medical debt for almost 2,400 families in Texas.

The families helped will receive a letter in the mail saying they are now medical-debt free.

“We are pleased to inform you that you no longer owe the balance on the debt referenced above to the above provider,” Pastor Josh Howerton read aloud. “Our forgiveness of the amount you owe is a no strings attached gift. You no longer have any obligation to pay this debt to anyone at any future time.”

The church was able to accomplish the task with the help of a medical debt company that negotiated down the collection amounts.

The church is also contacting creditors to help restore credit for the families to help give them a fresh start.

“Some of them were people who are making less than two times the federal poverty rate,” Howerton told Fox 4. “Some of them were insolvent. That means their debts are greater than their assets. Some of them are veterans.”

Church leaders hope the act will inspire others to pay it forward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.