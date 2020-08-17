Texas assisted living facility throws ‘wild’ happy hour party featuring temporary tattoos and drinks

HILLSBORO, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas assisted-living facility decided to live it up a little during the pandemic.

According to KETV, the staff at the Wesley House Assisted Living in Hillsboro, Texas throw a special happy hour party with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for their residents every month.

However, this month, the event was tattoo-themed, and guests got the opportunity to get some temporary ink.

“This quarantine has got us going wild!” the facility wrote on Facebook. “Had a few drinks and got tattoos!”

The idea came from activity director Susie Castillo.

“The tattoo idea came from me planning this month’s happy hour and thinking, wow, [we’re] already in August, this is crazy!” Castillo told KETV. “We’re going crazy! So I thought what is something crazy that people do when they drink? Get tattoos!!”

Photos of the event posted to Facebook have since gone viral, with over 100,000 shares.

Other events acitivites the home has done is a Christmas in July event where they decorated a Christmas tree and gave residents gifts and cookies.

“We are doing our best to keep our residents happy and have been extremely lucky to keep them COVID free,” Castillo told the station.

