Texas artist paints mural of former First Lady Michelle Obama

HOUSTON (WSVN) — A Texas artist has debuted a new mural of the former first lady, Michelle Obama, ahead of her visit to Houston.

According to Fox 26, artist Reginald Adams and his team completed the mural using both brushes and spray paint.

“I want people to be inspired,” Adams told the station.

The mural shows a smiling Obama as she raises her hand toward the sky.

“She’s kind of gesturing to the world to rise up. I was watching a video where she spoke about lifting yourself up. She was really speaking to the idea of empowering yourself,” Adams said.

The mural is right next to another mural of former President Barack Obama, which Adams also painted — 11 years ago.

“We wanted them to marry each other, for lack of better words, so she’s kind of gesturing to him. He’s looking toward her. In the midst of that are people rising up to the occasion of being their best selves,” Adams told Fox 26.

Obama is set to visit Houston while she is on her book tour. It remains unclear if she will be able to see the mural in person.

