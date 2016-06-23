Texas affirmative action plan survives Supreme Court review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Texas admissions program that takes account of race has survived another round at the Supreme Court.

The justices on Thursday upheld the Texas program by a 4-3 vote.

The university considers race among many factors in admitting the last quarter of incoming freshmen classes. Texas fills most of the freshman class by guaranteeing admission to students who graduate in the top 10 percent of their Texas high school class.

