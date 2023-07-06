MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Tesla has announced its plan to hire drivers for seasonal positions this summer in Miami.

The company is seeking individuals who will have the opportunity to drive Tesla cars and gather valuable data on the performance of their self-driving systems.

In light of recent scrutiny surrounding Tesla’s self-driving technology, this hiring initiative aims to provide the company with a chance to identify and address any potential issues that may arise.

By collecting data from real-world driving scenarios, Tesla hopes to improve the functionality and reliability of its autonomous driving systems.

Miami is one of the 14 cities where these job openings are available. As seasonal vehicle operators, candidates will play a crucial role in the ongoing development of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

The positions offer competitive pay, with hourly rates ranging from $17 to $46.

Interested individuals can apply for these positions directly on Tesla’s website.

