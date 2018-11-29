Terminally ill teen battling cancer asks for Christmas card donations

REYNOLDSVILLE, Penn. (WSVN) — A 14-year-old boy dying from cancer is asking for Christmas cards from the public while he spends his final weeks at home.

According to the Centre Daily, Maddox Hyde has been fighting neuroblastoma ever since he was 8 years old. However, after years of going into and out of remission, his cancer developed and spread to different areas of the body.

Instead of subjecting Maddox to more procedures, the family decided to stop treatment so he could live his final weeks at home in peace.

However, the Centre Daily reports that Maddox is asking the public to send him Christmas cards to brighten his day.

If you want to send a card, you can mail it to:

Maddox Hyde

333 Ohio St.

Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.

Maddox is also rasing money for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. To donate, click here.