Tens of thousands sign petition to have Halloween moved to Saturday

(WSVN) - Should Halloween always be on a Saturday? Well, thousands of people think so.

Tens of thousands of people have signed an online petition asking the government to declare the last Saturday of October Halloween.

According to the Halloween & Costume Association, which started the petition, moving Halloween to Saturday would make for a longer and safe holiday.

“Why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!” the group wrote.

According to the History Channel, Halloween originated from the Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. However, the holiday eventually evolved into a day of trick-or-treating, wearing costumes, eating sweets and other activities.

As of 9:30 a.m., the petition had well over 39,000 signatures, with more people signing every minute. The overall goal is 50,000 signatures.

