Tennessee students would receive lunch regardless of ability to pay under new bill

(WSVN) - A Tennessee lawmaker is looking to ensure that all students receive a healthy meal, regardless of their ability to pay.

The bill, entitled the Tennessee Hunger-Free Students Act, would make it so any student on free or reduced lunch would be given their meal for free.

The bill, filed by Tennessee State Rep. John Clemmons, would also ensure that there are no punishments imposed on students who can’t pay or who have an outstanding balance.

Schools would be required to provide a “reimbursable meal to each student who requests one,” unless they are told otherwise by the child’s parent.

Schools would also be prohibited from throwing a meal away once it has been given to the student due to the inability to pay.

If a student does have a significant balance, the school would be obligated to contact the student’s guardian and figure out what’s going on.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately.

To read the full bill, click here.

