Tennessee sheriff: Active shooter is on McGhee Tyson airbase

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) — A spokesman at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in Tennessee says the local sheriff’s office is responding to an active shooter situation that has the base on lockdown.

Officer Travers Hurst says local law enforcement is sweeping the area in Alcoa, Tennessee.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with McGhee Tyson Airport says there are no flight delays at this time.

