KINGSTON, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Tennessee man has made a massive catch, reeling in a 149-pound paddlefish earlier this month, and setting a new record for the largest fish ever caught in the state. This is a fish tale worth bragging about!

The previous record, a 130-pound blue catfish, had held strong since 1976. But now, this angler’s feat has surpassed it, making it the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.

Tennessee wildlife officials have confirmed the catch, which was caught by Henry Dyer on April 13 at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee.

Paddlefish are known for their unique features, including their long snouts and cartilage skeletons. They can grow to be about 7.2 feet long and reach 200 pounds.

Dyer said he spent over about 35 minutes battling the massive fish before finally getting it on his boat. The catch has earned him a well-deserved spot in the record books and is sure to be the talk of fishing communities for years to come.

This impressive catch is a testament to the rich diversity of Tennessee’s wildlife, and the thrill of fishing in the state’s beautiful rivers and lakes. Congratulations to the angler on his historic catch!

