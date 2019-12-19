Tennessee highway sign channels ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ for texting while driving warning

Tennessee officials are reminding drivers to drive safely through a reference from a classic Christmas film.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol posted a photo of an overhead signboard from the state’s Department of Transportation, reminding drivers not to text and drive.

Referencing an iconic line from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” the sign read, “Cousin Eddie says Twitter’s full, put down the phone.”

“A lot of people have the lines memorized from ‘Christmas Vacation,’ so everyone kind of knows what that means, and it kind of will hopefully give people a little bit of a chuckle,” Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Jennifer Flynn told WDEF. “Of course, on the flip side, we do have people who don’t like it, but we can’t please everyone.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.