Telephone scammer sent to prison after targeting former CIA official

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A telephone scammer has been sent to prison after he tried and failed to scam a man who turned out to be a former FBI chief and CIA boss.

According to the Department of Defense, 29-year-old Keniel Thomas pleaded guilty in October to trying to extort money from a couple in Washington D.C.

Keniel tried to trick them into believing they had won the Mega Millions lottery, but they would need to send $50,000 in taxes and fees to collect their prize.

However, according to the Washington Post, the couple Thomas tried to scam was William Webster and his wife Lynda. Unbeknownst to Thomas, Webster was a former FBI chief and CIA boss under the Carter and Reagan administrations.

Webster called Thomas back with the FBI recording the conversation. Webster played along and pretended he would pay the money. However, he would need time to secure the money.

Thomas made repeated calls to the couple, one of which he threatened to shoot Webster’s wife in the head.

Thomas was eventually arrested and charged with extortion.

According to Fox News, he was sentenced to 71 months in prison. Officials said he will be deported to his native country of Jamaica upon his release.

