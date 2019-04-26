Teens will be able to workout for free at any Planet Fitness this summer

(WSVN) - For teens looking for something a little extra to do this summer, why not head to the gym?

Planet Fitness has announced that from May 15 to Sept. 1, high school teens aged 15 through 18 will be able to workout at any of its over 1,700 locations throughout the Unites States for free.

Teens will also be able to take part in free fitness classes. The classes will be offered at least once a day Monday-Friday.

Teens under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign up. But, once the parents sign a waiver, the teens will be able to workout alone.

Teens must sign up in person, and will only be allowed to workout at the location they signed up at.

All teens who sign up will also be entered into a sweepstakes where 51 students from each state, and Washington D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a scholarship for college.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.