Teen who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth while in coma, discovers she has 2 uteruses

(WSVN) - A young woman who went into a brief coma, awoke and made two major discoveries.

According to the BBC, 18-year-old Ebony Stevenson went to bed with a headache. However, she soon began suffering a series of seizures and was rushed to the hospital.

That’s when doctors made two discoveries: the 18-year-old was pregnant, and she had two uteruses, a rare condition called uterus didelphys.

One uterus was carrying the baby while the other continued to menstruate.

Doctors also discovered that Stevenson was suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related condition that can cause seizures. According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, the most effective treatment for the condition is to give birth to the child.

Stevenson eventually gave birth to a healthy baby girl who she named Elodie.

Stevenson was in a coma for four days before she awoke to discover she was a new mother. According to doctors, the womb carrying the baby was facing her back, so the pregnancy went unnoticed. Stevenson also had not experienced morning sickness and she had not missed a period, so she did not know she was pregnant.

Stevenson told the BBC that the experience was “overwhelming to say the least.”

“Meeting my baby was so surreal. It felt like an out-of-body experience,” she said. “I worried I wouldn’t bond with my daughter because I had no time to get my head around her arrival, but I think she’s amazing.”

