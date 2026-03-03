PENNSYLVANIA (WSVN)– Officials are warning of another dangerous challenge going viral on social media after a teen landed in the hospital.

This time, it’s the so-called “fire-breathing” challenge.

Authorities in Western Pennsylvania said a teenager is lucky to be alive after trying to “breathe fire” with isopropyl alcohol. That teen is now in the hospital, intubated with serious burns.

“We are not meant to breathe fire as human beings,” said Wilmerding Borough Fire Marshal Al Hussey. “Luckily, in this particular case, it did not burn the building down, but somebody really got hurt, and you know is going to have life-altering injuries from this incident.”

Parents have been urged to pay close attention to what their children have access to in the household.

“If they’re doing their hair with chemicals, if they’re taking isopropyl alcohol in the room or any type of fingernail polish remover,” said Hussey. “Obviously, monitor your lighters and your matches and educate your children.”

In recent weeks, there have been multiple cases of children injured after allegedly being inspired by trends or stunts online.

In New York City, a 16-year-old had to be rescued after he climbed a bridge and fell 70 feet down a narrow shaft, and suffered severe injuries.

In Illinois, a 9-year-old suffered third-degree burns when a toy he put in the microwave burst.

A 7-year-old who tried to copy the same challenge ended up in a coma.

That toy company said it worked with social media companies to remove videos showing misuse of their product.

As for the fire-breathing case, the teen suffered serious burns to the face and chest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.