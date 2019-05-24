Teen mom graduates high school as valedictorian with $1.2M in scholarships

(WSVN) - Congratulations are in order for a teenage mother who, through hard work, managed to rack up more than $1 million in scholarships and her high school’s top honor.

Lamyrical Harris had a baby boy while still in school, but that didn’t stop her from achieving big things.

Trezevant High School in Memphis, Tennessee says she earned $1,244,298 in scholarships from 25 schools and became the school’s valedictorian.

“We have our first MILLION DOLLAR SCHOLAR in Trezevant history,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

