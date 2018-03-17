ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents’ permission have been located in Mexico.

NBC 10 reports the U.S. Marshal’s office in Miami confirms Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu were located Saturday morning in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. They will be returned to the U.S.

This is Kevin Esterly and Amy Yu before leaving for South Florida. Esterly will be charged after police say he picked the Pennsylvania teen up from school and disappeared to Mexico. US Marshals located them in the city of Puerto Morelos. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GYDerq1Eu7 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 18, 2018

Allentown police said Friday that Amy and Esterly bought one-way tickets from Philadelphia to Dallas and then headed to Cancun. They believe the teen went willingly.

The Philadelphia TV station says police have told Amy’s family that she has been located.

Esterly and Amy have been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly’s arrest for interference with the custody of a child.

